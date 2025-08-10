All 7 Horcruxes In The Harry Potter Series Explained

The first Horcrux that shows up in "Harry Potter" is presented so early that it's not even called a Horcrux yet, but there's no question that it contains a piece of Voldemort's soul. In the second book and movie, "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," Harry heads to the magical Diagon Alley to do some back-to-school shopping with his best friend Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and his family; during a dustup at a bookstore, the insidious former Death Eater Lucius Malfoy (Jason Isaacs) slips a diary that once belonged to his old boss Lord Voldemort into the belongings of Ron's little sister Ginny (Bonnie Wright). This presents a huge problem when the gang, including Harry and Ron's other best friend Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), all return to school ... because someone opens the school's Chamber of Secrets, which houses a massive basilisk that starts roaming throughout the pipe system within Hogwarts. Though a basilisk can kill with a look, its victims get lucky, whether they see the giant snake through a ghost so that it's obscured or are clever enough to turn corners with a mirror just in case (this is what happens to Hermione, actually).

As it turns out, the diary is what opened the Chamber, sort of. Because it's a Horcrux — likely one of the first ones a young Tom Riddle made, if not the first — it contains a piece of teenage Voldemort's soul, so by possessing Ginny, it allows Voldemort's spirit to open the Chamber (because he's the Heir of Slytherin, a requirement to be able to open the Chamber at all). While facing off against the memory of Riddle that emerges from the diary within the Chamber itself, Harry, who also has to fight the basilisk — and, thanks to Dumbledore's phoenix Fawkes and the school Sorting Hat, is able to use the Sword of Gryffindor to kill the snake — uses a fallen basilisk fang to stab the diary. As we later learn, Horcruxes can only be destroyed by items so destructive that they render it beyond repair, and basilisk venom is included in that list because it's so deadly, so Harry accidentally makes the exact right decision in this moment.