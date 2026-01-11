Who Is Rotta The Huttlet? Jeremy Allen White's Star Wars Character Explained
Rotta the Huttlet first appeared in the 2008 animated film "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," which served as a pilot for the beloved animated series of the same name. While even casual "Star Wars" fans are well aware of the Tatooine-based crime boss Jabba the Hutt, they may not realize that the Hutts are an influential species that have been around for a long time. Rotta — who will be voiced by "The Bear" star Jeremy Allen White in the upcoming film "The Mandalorian & Grogu" — is none other than the son of Jabba the Hutt.
In "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," Rotta gets kidnapped by Count Dooku and the separatist forces during negotiations between the Republic and the Hutts. Jedi Anakin Skywalker and his padawan Ahsoka Tano are able to rescue him and foil Dooku's plans for sabotage in the process. Rotta is essentially a Huttese toddler here: He is cute (Tano lovingly dubs him "Stinky") and doted upon by his father. Because of his young age at the time of Anakin and Ahsoka's rescue, Rotta was still small enough for Anakin to carry him on his back as they fled.
The Mandalorian and Grogu — and Rotta
Not much is known about Rotta's life following the Clone Wars, only that he was alive as the galaxy shifted into the New Republic era and that he spent the duration of the war alongside his father. However, he still has interesting ties to the main storylines of the franchise, so he's a perfect choice to be included in "The Mandalorian & Gorgu," which will be released in cineplexes in 2026. In a recent teaser trailer, fans spotted a shot of an incredibly muscular Hutt occupying the center of a lit arena — this is Rotta the Hutt, all grown up and apparently working as a gladiator. The scarring on his face suggests that he's been in his fair share of battles by the time we catch up with him.
Rotta will likely be an essential connection for Din Djarin and Grogu as they work to stabilize the Huttese power vacuum that arose following Jabba's death in "Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi." Hopefully, Rotta will serve as more of an ally than an enemy, given the early bond he built with Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano, but a lot can change about a person between infancy and adulthood. What's interesting is that, unlike other Hutts we've seen on the big screen, Rotta is apparently very spry. "Rotta can move quickly," Jeremy Allen White confirmed during an appearance on "The Graham Norton Show," adding that he's "broader" than your average Hutt.