Who Is Rotta The Huttlet? Jeremy Allen White's Star Wars Character Explained

Rotta the Huttlet first appeared in the 2008 animated film "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," which served as a pilot for the beloved animated series of the same name. While even casual "Star Wars" fans are well aware of the Tatooine-based crime boss Jabba the Hutt, they may not realize that the Hutts are an influential species that have been around for a long time. Rotta — who will be voiced by "The Bear" star Jeremy Allen White in the upcoming film "The Mandalorian & Grogu" — is none other than the son of Jabba the Hutt.

In "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," Rotta gets kidnapped by Count Dooku and the separatist forces during negotiations between the Republic and the Hutts. Jedi Anakin Skywalker and his padawan Ahsoka Tano are able to rescue him and foil Dooku's plans for sabotage in the process. Rotta is essentially a Huttese toddler here: He is cute (Tano lovingly dubs him "Stinky") and doted upon by his father. Because of his young age at the time of Anakin and Ahsoka's rescue, Rotta was still small enough for Anakin to carry him on his back as they fled.