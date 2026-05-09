5 Things We Learned After Watching 25 Minutes Of The Mandalorian And Grogu

This is the way ... to spoilers for "The Mandalorian and Grogu"

It's been seven years since a new "Star Wars" movie dropped in theaters. "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker" was a bit of a ... disappointment, to put things mildly. "Rise of Skywalker" had so many confusing moments (in addition to retconning a ton of previous plot points) that it felt like a rushed way to wrap up Rey's (Daisy Ridley) story. The franchise has lived on with various Disney+ series, and the first of those is getting the big screen treatment with "The Mandalorian and Grogu."

The film releases on May 22, but Looper had the chance to see about 25 minutes of footage early. The scenes presented seem to be from the beginning of the movie, but it's possible there were a few moments missing to keep some context hidden.

What we saw was Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu infiltrating a meeting on Hoth where an Imperial sympathizer is shaking down some people for more protection money, insisting all the while that the Empire will rise once more. Djarin kills him instead of bringing him back to the New Republic alive for information.

Ward (Sigourney Weaver) gives the team, which includes "Star Wars Rebels" member Zeb (Steve Blum), a new mission to speak with the Hutts for information on a mysterious Imperial officer, Commander Coin. But the Hutts will only give it to Djarin if he rescues their nephew, Rotta (Jeremy Allen White), who's a popular gladiator on Shakari. The footage ended there, but there were some notes of interest that hardcore "Star Wars" fans should find interesting.