The Only Recap You Need Before The Mandalorian And Grogu

A long time ago in a media market far, far away, "Star Wars" put out movies in theaters. Sure, it's hard to imagine the streaming franchise once being a cinematic titan, but it's true. And now, after the dearth of Disney "Star Wars" films following the failure of "The Rise of Skywalker," the franchise is making its grand return to the big screen with "The Mandalorian and Grogu," releasing on May 22. If you're excited for the movie but have forgotten some of the plot of "The Mandalorian" since it left the air three years ago, check out Looper's video above for a full recap.

It's been an interesting ride for Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his little buddy Grogu, the artist formerly known as Baby Yoda. From a bounty-hunting first season, to skirmishes with Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and the Imperial Remnant, to a bizarre but brief time apart when Grogu trained with Luke Skywalker in the ways of the Force, the duo has bonded powerfully. Now, based on the "Mandalorian and Grogu" trailers, they seem to be a proper duo hunting Imperial warlords for the New Republic. The last we saw them at the end of "The Mandalorian" Season 3, they had defeated Gideon and his faction for good, while helping to reclaim Mandalore for Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and the other remaining Mandalorians.

There are still a lot of question marks surrounding the movie, with many fans doubtful it can live up to the hype of being the first "Star Wars" film in seven years. But with the date fast approaching, we'll all be able to make our own judgements soon enough.