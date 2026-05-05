The Only Recap You Need Before The Mandalorian And Grogu
A long time ago in a media market far, far away, "Star Wars" put out movies in theaters. Sure, it's hard to imagine the streaming franchise once being a cinematic titan, but it's true. And now, after the dearth of Disney "Star Wars" films following the failure of "The Rise of Skywalker," the franchise is making its grand return to the big screen with "The Mandalorian and Grogu," releasing on May 22. If you're excited for the movie but have forgotten some of the plot of "The Mandalorian" since it left the air three years ago, check out Looper's video above for a full recap.
It's been an interesting ride for Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his little buddy Grogu, the artist formerly known as Baby Yoda. From a bounty-hunting first season, to skirmishes with Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and the Imperial Remnant, to a bizarre but brief time apart when Grogu trained with Luke Skywalker in the ways of the Force, the duo has bonded powerfully. Now, based on the "Mandalorian and Grogu" trailers, they seem to be a proper duo hunting Imperial warlords for the New Republic. The last we saw them at the end of "The Mandalorian" Season 3, they had defeated Gideon and his faction for good, while helping to reclaim Mandalore for Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and the other remaining Mandalorians.
There are still a lot of question marks surrounding the movie, with many fans doubtful it can live up to the hype of being the first "Star Wars" film in seven years. But with the date fast approaching, we'll all be able to make our own judgements soon enough.
What's next for the Mandalorian and Grogu?
The end of Season 3 saw Din and Grogu settled down on a homestead, taking some well-earned time off while maintaining a strong working relationship with the New Republic. The movie will follow them in that work, tracking down members of the Imperial Remnant and, apparently, scuffing up against the Hutt cartel — namely, Rotta the Hutt, son of Jabba, who will be played by "The Bear" star Jeremy Allen White.
Concern lingers that this smaller-scale adventure story is a poor way to bring "Star Wars" back to theaters, with many fans arguing it would have been better to simply get a "Mandalorian" Season 4. But while what we know of the story does feel pretty limited in scope, it could be a setup for bigger things to come.
"Ahsoka" Season 2 is on the way on Disney+, continuing the tale of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and his return to the galaxy. Thrawn was invoked in "The Mandalorian" Season 3, and with Din and Grogu chasing down other Imperial warlords, the new movie could be setting up a larger cinematic showdown. For years, it was rumored that Lucasfilm was building up to a sort of "Mandalorian Avengers" movie that would bring together characters from that show, "Ahsoka," "Skeleton Crew," and "The Book of Boba Fett." There is no hard confirmation that this is happening, but if "The Mandalorian and Grogu" performs well, it could be in the cards.
Check out our full recap above for all the details before "The Mandalorian and Grogu" arrives (in theaters!) on May 22.