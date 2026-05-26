5 Deadliest Star Trek Planets, Ranked

When you sit down to watch an episode of "Star Trek," or one of the franchise's feature films, odds are that you'll see some planets. Because the original series was all about exploration, meeting new alien civilizations, and expanding humanity into the cosmos, new worlds were introduced in almost every episode or film. Now, 60 years after the first episode of "Star Trek" aired on NBC, that's still very much the case, and the list of visited planets numbers in the hundreds (if not more).

Another aspect of the franchise that's remained true is that most worlds that members of the United Federation of Planets visit hold some sort of danger. This can take the form of a hostile species like the Cardassians, Romulans, Klingons, or many others, but it can also be the nature of the visited world itself. Some planets are more dangerous than others, and a good number of the most hazardous worlds are among the deadliest in the galaxy.

Those dangers aren't only posed to Redshirts, either, as some planets have cost the lives of members of the bridge crew. Tasha Yar's (Denise Crosby) demise on Vagra II is evidence of this in the "Next Generation" episode "Skin of Evil." Still, other planets are considerably more dangerous, and these five are among the deadliest from the entire Star Trek franchise. They're ranked based on their harsh environments, their dangerous denizens, and how nuts a Starfleet away team would have to be to venture out onto their surfaces.