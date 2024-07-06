What Happened To Captain Pike On Star Trek: The Original Series Was A Tragedy

In the original pilot shot for "Star Trek," titled "The Cage," handsome, rugged U.S.S. Enterprise captain Christopher Pike (Jeffrey Hunter) is kidnapped by the Talosians, telepathic aliens who want to use him as breeding stock for a race of slaves. Although Hunter's Chris Pike was ultimately replaced by William Shatner's James T. Kirk in a second pilot — and the rest of the series — footage from "The Cage" was later repurposed for a Season 1 episode called "The Menagerie."

One of the best "Star Trek: The Original Series" episodes ever, "The Menagerie" begins with Spock (Leonard Nimoy) hijacking the Enterprise to return Pike to Talos IV. The Pike we see in "The Menagerie," however (played by Sean Kenney), is in quite different shape from the Pike we met in "The Cage." At some point after being promoted to fleet captain, Pike is exposed to a deadly dose of delta ray radiation while rescuing cadets during an accident on a training mission. He is left scarred almost beyond recognition, unable to speak or walk, and only able to communicate by flashing a light on his wheelchair that's wired directly to his brain.

It's a terrible, tragic fate for a man who, by all accounts, was not only one of Starfleet's best officers but who also expressed reservations about continuing in the job — reservations that almost certainly came back to haunt him after his horrifying ordeal.