The Correct Order To Read The Jack Reacher Books
Jack Reacher might rule the world with his might and wandering ways, but it all began with a humble novel by Lee Child. That novel has since spawned a cottage industry of tales that track the character from place to place and travail to travail.
As of this writing, there are 30 Jack Reacher books (which are to be joined by a 31st in October 2026). It's important to note the fact that the very first "Reacher" novel doesn't detail the first of Jack's adventures. To read the books in the proper sequential order, you'll need to begin with a handful of short stories set in his younger years:
- "Second Son"
- "High Heat"
- "Deep Down"
- "Small Wars"
- "You Shook Me All Night Long"
Then, continue on to the actual "Reacher" novel series, beginning with the eighth book and taking a brief detour to read another short story.
- "The Enemy" (#8)
- "James Penny's New Identity"
- "The Secret" (#28)
- "Night School" (#21)
- "The Affair" (#16)
Now you can finally read "Killing Floor," the Lee Child book that the "Reacher" series is based on. You can then follow the book series' release order until you finish the seventh book:
- "Killing Floor" (#1)
- "Die Trying" (#2)
- "Tripwire" (#3)
- "Running Blind" (#4)
- "Echo Burning" (#5)
- "Without Fail" (#6)
- "Persuader" (#7)
Jack Reacher continues his quest in the latter half of the series
After finishing "Persuader," you can proceed to "One Shot," and read all the way through to #12, "Nothing to Lose."
- "One Shot" (#9)
- "The Hard Way" (#10)
- "Bad Luck and Trouble" (#11)
- "Nothing To Lose" (#12)
The short story "Guy Walks Into a Bar" should be read before "Gone Tomorrow," as it contains pertinent events related to the novel. Then, continue through to "Worth Dying For."
- "Guy Walks Into a Bar"
- "Gone Tomorrow" (#13)
- "61 Hours" (#14)
- "Worth Dying For" (#15)
The latter half of the "Jack Reacher" series continues apace in this fashion, moving chronologically from #17 to #20. However, the short story "Everyone Talks" takes place at the same time as "Never Go Back," and should be read in tandem with that novel. The short story "Not a Drill" takes place between "Never Go Back" and "Personal."
- "A Wanted Man" (#17)
- "Everyone Talks"
- "Never Go Back" (#18)
- "Not a Drill"
- "Personal" (#19)
- "Make Me" (#20)
The series then proceeds from #22 to the upcoming #31, "Chain Reaction."
- "The Midnight Line" (#22)
- "Past Tense" (#23)
- "Blue Moon" (#24)
- "The Sentinel" (#25)
- "Better off Dead" (#26)
- "No Plan B" (#27)
- "In Too Deep" (#29)
- "Exit Strategy" (#30)
- "Chain Reaction" (#31)
But even then, your "Reacher" collection won't be complete until you read all of the short stories in which the character appears. Fortunately, some of the harder work has already been done for you, and most of these tales have been grouped together in an anthology release.
There have been multiple Jack Reacher short stories
If you want to read Jack Reacher's complete story, then you're going to have to track down a whole lot of the short stories Lee Child — who taught Alan Ritchson everything he knows in order to be his signature character – has written over the years. Reacher's tale continues through a set of crossovers that Child wrote with other famous mystery novelists. Thus far, he's worked with the "Nick Heller" series author Joseph Finder, "Temperance Brennan" series author Kathy Reichs, and "Will Trent" series author Karin Slaughter. The stories in question are:
- "Good and Valuable Consideration" (with Finder)
- "Faking a Murderer" (with Reichs)
- "Cleaning the Gold" (with Slaughter)
These adventures don't take place in any specific part of Reacher's adventures, and can be read at any point in your reading journey.
The latest Jack Reacher stories can be read anytime
The final set of Jack Reacher stories are not connected to individual novels within the series.
- "Too Much Time"
- "The Christmas Scorpion"
- "Smile"
- "No Room at the Motel"
- "The Picture of the Lonely Diner"
- "Maybe They Have a Tradition"
- "The Fourth Man"
- "New Kid In Town"
Interestingly, there's one more Jack Reacher story out there, but it wasn't written by Lee Child; it was written by his brother, Andrew Child. It's the latest Jack Reacher story to be published as of this writing, and it's part of "Bat Out of Hell," a short story compilation that centers itself around the Meat Loaf album of the same name. Child's story is also called "Bat Out of Hell."
Many of these smaller stories are included in the anthology "No Middle Name." While Reacher's world might be ever-expanding, this is how it stands as of this moment. It's certainly not a pretty story, but it's definitely an engrossing one.