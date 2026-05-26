The Correct Order To Read The Jack Reacher Books

Jack Reacher might rule the world with his might and wandering ways, but it all began with a humble novel by Lee Child. That novel has since spawned a cottage industry of tales that track the character from place to place and travail to travail.

As of this writing, there are 30 Jack Reacher books (which are to be joined by a 31st in October 2026). It's important to note the fact that the very first "Reacher" novel doesn't detail the first of Jack's adventures. To read the books in the proper sequential order, you'll need to begin with a handful of short stories set in his younger years:

"Second Son"

"High Heat"

"Deep Down"

"Small Wars"

"You Shook Me All Night Long"

Then, continue on to the actual "Reacher" novel series, beginning with the eighth book and taking a brief detour to read another short story.

"The Enemy" (#8)

"James Penny's New Identity"

"The Secret" (#28)

"Night School" (#21)

"The Affair" (#16)

Now you can finally read "Killing Floor," the Lee Child book that the "Reacher" series is based on. You can then follow the book series' release order until you finish the seventh book: