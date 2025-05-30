10 Best Jack Reacher Books, Ranked

Lee Child's epic "Jack Reacher" series of books has grown to span 30 novels and 16 short stories and novellas as of this writing. The extremely popular action-adventure thrillers follow the titular Jack Reacher, a chivalrous and highly skilled former Army officer-turned-drifter, as he goes from town to town, and even country to country, solving crimes with his fists and wits. The character has become so popular that the material has been adapted twice by Hollywood: first, for the big screen, with Tom Cruise in the less-successful-than-expected "Jack Reacher" and "Jack Reacher: Never Go Back," and then by Prime Video as the mega-successful series "Jack Reacher," where he's played by Alan Ritchson. The difference between them, of course, is that the streaming series spends hours adapting a "Reacher" novel compared to the movies' two-ish hour runtimes; the show even built a whole town so it could get things just right.

TV fans who have fallen in love with Reacher's good-guy ways might be interested in diving into his voluminous on-paper adventures, but where in the world should they start? Reacher's adventures are packed with variety, and they all weave together to tell a larger story, with each storyline and character ultimately creating a sprawling fabric of associations. But while it's a good idea to start with the very first Reacher book and keep going, if you're simply interested in focusing solely on the series' biggest highlights, here are the ten best and most indispensable books in the Reacher series, ranked from tenth to first based on the author's own opinions as someone who has read all of them.