The Boys' Chace Crawford On Why The Deep Gets Swept Up In The Church Of The Collective - Exclusive

Things have gotten deeper than fans ever wanted when it comes to The Deep's Season 3 arc on "The Boys." Is anyone else repressing the existence of Ambrosia? It's become abundantly clear that The Deep is an absolute mess without someone pulling the strings. Sure, he's still a predatory disaster when other people micromanage his life, but at least it's somewhat controlled chaos.

It's only natural that when Vought ships him off to the middle of nowhere, Deep looks for a new group that can control his every action. The Church of the Collective was there to pounce. What else are cults for if not taking advantage of people when they're most vulnerable?

During an exclusive interview with Looper, Chace Crawford dove into why The Deep gets swindled by the Church of the Collective, why people are drawn to culty rhetoric, and expressed his continued confusion over the show's Fresca bit.