Where The Boys Series Finale Leaves Gen V's Characters After The Show's Cancellation

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 8 — "Blood and Bone"

Even before "The Boys" series finale, "Blood and Bone," aired, we knew about one casualty already within the sprawling TV universe. The college-set spinoff "Gen V" was canceled after two seasons. And despite Season 2 ending with Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), Jordan Li (London Thor/Derek Luh) joining Starlight's (Erin Moriarty) resistance, we barely saw them in the final season of "The Boys." They pop up in the penultimate episode, but at least the finale lets us know that these characters will still be out there fighting the good fight.

Before the "Gen V" crew drives former Homelanders to Canada, Starlight has a heart-to-heart with Marie, telling the young supe that when she joined the Seven, she looked up to Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), who was already checked out of the whole hero thing. Starlight doesn't want the same thing to happen to Marie, so even though there's a slim chance they can kill Homelander, she still feels it's her duty to tell people to never stop fighting or resign themselves to their fates.

Marie, Jordan, and Emma (Lizzie Broadway) take off for Canada, where they will likely meet up with the other main "Gen V" characters like Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam (Asa Germann). They don't take part in the big fight, but "The Boys" lets us know that they're still out there even if their show is not. And who knows? Since "The Boys: Mexico" is presumably still happening, maybe "The Boys: Canada" could be in the cards to bring these supes back.