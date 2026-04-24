Why The Boys Spin-Off Gen V Was Canceled At Prime Video

Class has officially been dismissed. "Gen V," the first spin-off from Prime Video's megahit "The Boys," has been canceled and will not see a third season, with low streaming numbers cited as the reason. Ratings for Season 2 of the show started out strong, with its three-episode premiere pulling in 424 million minutes viewed in mid-September 2025. While this landed it on the Nielsen streaming top 10 originals charts, the rest of the series didn't do as well when it was released in late September and early October. The fact that "Gen V" only make it back into the top 10 once afterwards spelled the show's doom.

The spin-off followed the adventures of a group of superpowered college students who attend Godolkin University and learn how to control and best use their gifts while competing for a spot in the school's ranking system. Everyone's in competition to become one of the Seven, a famous superteam bolstered, controlled, and sponsored by the omnipresent Vought International.

The show's central characters include Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), who can control the blood in anyone's body, making her one of the most deadly potential supes out there. Marie and her friends eventually clash with the authorities at Godlokin, especially after the students are weaponized in the name of Homelander's (Antony Starr) new world order. Marie becomes the head of a resistance movement in the school, hoping to head off the war between human and superhero forces.