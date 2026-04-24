Why The Boys Spin-Off Gen V Was Canceled At Prime Video
Class has officially been dismissed. "Gen V," the first spin-off from Prime Video's megahit "The Boys," has been canceled and will not see a third season, with low streaming numbers cited as the reason. Ratings for Season 2 of the show started out strong, with its three-episode premiere pulling in 424 million minutes viewed in mid-September 2025. While this landed it on the Nielsen streaming top 10 originals charts, the rest of the series didn't do as well when it was released in late September and early October. The fact that "Gen V" only make it back into the top 10 once afterwards spelled the show's doom.
The spin-off followed the adventures of a group of superpowered college students who attend Godolkin University and learn how to control and best use their gifts while competing for a spot in the school's ranking system. Everyone's in competition to become one of the Seven, a famous superteam bolstered, controlled, and sponsored by the omnipresent Vought International.
The show's central characters include Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), who can control the blood in anyone's body, making her one of the most deadly potential supes out there. Marie and her friends eventually clash with the authorities at Godlokin, especially after the students are weaponized in the name of Homelander's (Antony Starr) new world order. Marie becomes the head of a resistance movement in the school, hoping to head off the war between human and superhero forces.
Season 2 of Gen V left the show in an awkward place
Unfortunately for fans of the cast of "Gen V," the series left them with quite the cliffhanger. Marie finally came face-to-face with Thomas Godolkin (Ethan Slater) himself. He'd hoped to control Marie and make her a puppet for his cause, but with the help of Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas), Marie kills Thomas instead. In the end, the now on-the-run collegiates are scooped up by Annie January (Erin Moriarty) — better known as Starlight — who tells them that they have a seat at the table in the growing international resistance.
Fans shouldn't worry that that storyline will be left dangling forever. Apparently the team's work with Starlight will factor in some way into the final season of "The Boys," which is currently streaming on Prime Video as of this writing. "While we wish we could keep the party going another season at Godolkin, we're committed to continuing the 'Gen V' characters' stories in 'The Boys' Season 5 and other VCU projects on the horizon. You'll see them again," series executive producers Eric Kripke and Evan Goldberg said in a joint statement (via Variety).
Indeed, "The Boys" has already referenced "Gen V" in Season 5: Annie mentions in Episode 1 that Marie is now busy running her own team of Starlighters. That strengthens the alliance between the two shows, proving that while "Gen V" may be gone, it won't be forgotten by its mothership show anytime soon.