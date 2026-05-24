Why Star Trek: Nemesis Bombed At The Box Office

The five sci-fi movie flops that changed this genre forever reflect how precarious it can be trying to launch movies based around both the cosmos and laser guns. True, many of the world's biggest movies at the box office are sci-fi titles like the "Avatar" adventures or various "Avengers" installments. However, a deluge of catastrophic sci-fi box office misfires like "John Carter" and "Battlefield Earth" are cautionary tales that relate how this genre takes as much as it gives. Not even the Star Trek franchise was immune to how precarious this genre can be, as seen by the 2002 flop "Star Trek: Nemesis."

Before this installment, only one Star Trek movie ("The Final Frontier") had made under $70 million domestically. "Nemesis," though, crashed and burned with only $43.25 million in North America and $67.3 million worldwide on a $60 million budget. It was the kind of dud that immediately sends a franchise spiraling and inspired Paramount Pictures to embrace a bold new take on Star Trek with the saga's 2009 reboot. What happened, though, with "Nemesis" and its staggering failure? This was a film rooted in the "Next Generation" cast and lore, both of which have proven enduringly popular. Why, then, did a film focusing on them plop so badly?

"Star Trek: Nemesis" bombed at the box office for some key fatal reasons, including a rotten release date. These elements ensured even a sturdy brand like Star Trek could produce a mighty sci-fi flop.