5 Sci-Fi Movie Flops That Changed The Genre Forever

When we think about the most important science fiction films of all time, big, epic blockbusters immediately spring to mind. "Star Wars" amazed audiences who saw it in 1977 and revolutionized the genre with its tale of Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader in a galaxy far, far away; "Avatar," the 2009 saga of the blue-skinned alien Na'vi protecting the planet Pandora from human colonizers, made over $2 billion at the box office and stands tall as the highest grossing film of all time.

Of course, box office alone doesn't define a movie's legacy. A film can make a billion dollars and still be a flash in the pan (does anyone actually remember the plot of "Furious 7" or "Transformers: Dark of the Moon"?), and sometimes box office bombs leave the biggest impacts. This is especially true for science fiction films, which by their very nature, are often concerned with future worlds, technologies, and even the evolution of human consciousness.

The following films were considered box office flops upon their release, but all have transformed the genre in inescapable ways. While a few of have justifiably faded from memory, remembered only as cautionary tales for studio executives, others have become genuine sci-fi classics that continue to shape the imaginations of fans and filmmakers all over the world.