Star Wars Has A Massive Hole In The Original Trilogy Era That Needs To Be Filled

You'd think that by now, every hour, minute, and second of the Star Wars timeline between "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope" and the start of "The Mandalorian" would be accounted for. We've got the movies, the comics, novels upon novels about the Galactic Civil War, the birth of the New Republic, and the end of the Empire. We've even got "Book of Boba Fett" flashbacks and video games like "Star Wars Outlaws" covering the underworld. And yet, there are still some massive holes in the canon timeline of the Original Trilogy era, and they mostly revolve around one specific event.

The Great Purge of Mandalore is, in many ways, the central moment around which the entire "Mandalorian" era of Star Wars stories turns. It's the reason Din Djarin's Mandalorian clan, the Children of the Watch, live in hiding according to their strict creed. It's the reason Bo-Katan no longer holds the Darksaber at the start of the show, and why Moff Gideon has a hidden base on Mandalore. It's even, ostensibly, a big part of why Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren had such a schism in their original master/apprentice relationship — a relationship that, like the Purge, is alluded to often, but never actually depicted on screen. At this point, we still don't even know where Ahsoka is during the Original Trilogy.

In a vacuum, these questions might not be too important. But in the absence of new Star Wars films, the "Mandalorian" era has become the primary narrative space for Star Wars. These shows, however, rely again and again on events from the Original Trilogy that we have never seen. With this part of the timeline continuing forward with "The Mandalorian and Grogu," it's time Disney finally filled the hole.