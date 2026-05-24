5 Deadliest Star Wars Planets, Ranked

One of the most interesting aspects of Star Wars lore is that its planets are all one type of ecosystem. One might be all desert, while another is all swamp. Outside of a few properties, it's far more common for a planet in Star Wars to harbor one kind of biome rather than the diversification we have on Earth.

To this end, there are plenty of amazing Star Wars planets to live on, like Alderaan (before the Empire blasted it to smithereens) and Coruscant, which is entirely covered by an artificial supercity. But for every tranquil world, there are countless more that are inhospitable to life outside of the myriad of monstrous organisms that call it home.

From monsters and harsh environs to crime and corrupt governments, there are more than a few Star Wars planets you wouldn't want to land your ship on. These five are the deadliest worlds seen throughout the franchise, ranked by how likely they'd kill anyone foolish enough to visit.