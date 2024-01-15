The Wampa In Star Wars Didn't Die - Here's What Happened After Empire Strikes Back
The hulking Wampa has become an iconic "Star Wars" alien, though it doesn't have a very good time at the movies. In "Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back," the vicious ice cave-dwelling creature springs a surprise attack on Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and his tauntaun. The Wampa then drags them back to its cave, eating the latter and hanging the former from the ceiling. Using the Force, Luke then grabs his trusty lightsaber, frees himself, and chops off the Wampa's arm before running off into the unforgiving Hoth tundra.
Though it may seem like this is the end for the creature, it doesn't actually die here. In the book "From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back," specifically the short story "Hunger," it's revealed that the Wampa recovers from its lightsaber wound. It takes time to regain its strength and is forced to adjust its hunting style with only one arm left. Long after the Rebellion and the Empire clashed on the planet and departed, the Wampa ventures across Hoth's harsh landscape and comes upon Echo Base. It goes on to reclaim the ice caves, hopeful to reunite its clan that was displaced by the establishment of the outpost.
As it turns out, "The Empire Strikes Back" nearly included more Wampa action as the one that Luke escaped from tended to its injury.
The Empire Strikes Back almost included more Wampas
In the 2015 reference book "Star Wars: Absolutely Everything You Need to Know," readers learn about the presence of Wampas within Echo Base. During the Empire's invasion of the Rebel settlement, and after Luke Skywalker dismembered the Wampa that attacked him, several Imperial snowtroopers approach a door marked with an obvious warning sign. Ignoring it, they open the door anyway and are met with angry Wampas, which promptly make them regret doing so. This moment wasn't made up for the book, rather it was meant to appear in "The Empire Strikes Back."
Ultimately, the scene didn't make the final cut, but it was filmed and can be watched all these years later, having technically been canonized by the retelling in "Absolutely Everything You Need to Know." In the shot scene, C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) tears the warning sticker off just before the Imperials arrive, which leads to their downfall. "The Empire Strikes Back" almost included multiple other scenes involving Wampas terrorizing Echo Base, attacking Rebel personnel in a likely attempt to reclaim their home (via Thomas Jordan on YouTube). Whether these and other "Star Wars" deleted scenes are canon remains debated, though they are hinted at in "Absolutely Everything You Need to Know" and the "Star Wars: Forces of Destiny" episode titled "Beasts of Echo Base."
In the main Skywalker saga, Wampas are little more than a footnote in the story. However, looking to the peripherals reveals that there's more to the creature that attacked Luke Skywalker, as well as its entire species, than most realize.