The Wampa In Star Wars Didn't Die - Here's What Happened After Empire Strikes Back

The hulking Wampa has become an iconic "Star Wars" alien, though it doesn't have a very good time at the movies. In "Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back," the vicious ice cave-dwelling creature springs a surprise attack on Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and his tauntaun. The Wampa then drags them back to its cave, eating the latter and hanging the former from the ceiling. Using the Force, Luke then grabs his trusty lightsaber, frees himself, and chops off the Wampa's arm before running off into the unforgiving Hoth tundra.

Though it may seem like this is the end for the creature, it doesn't actually die here. In the book "From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back," specifically the short story "Hunger," it's revealed that the Wampa recovers from its lightsaber wound. It takes time to regain its strength and is forced to adjust its hunting style with only one arm left. Long after the Rebellion and the Empire clashed on the planet and departed, the Wampa ventures across Hoth's harsh landscape and comes upon Echo Base. It goes on to reclaim the ice caves, hopeful to reunite its clan that was displaced by the establishment of the outpost.

As it turns out, "The Empire Strikes Back" nearly included more Wampa action as the one that Luke escaped from tended to its injury.