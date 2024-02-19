Star Wars: Why Obi-Wan Kenobi Didn't Kill Anakin Skywalker On Mustafar

The lightsaber duel between Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi on Mustafar is one of the most important moments in the entire "Star Wars" saga. For prequel fans, it's frequently cited as the single best fight in the franchise's long history. The whole trilogy builds up to it — the battle of brothers for the fate of the galaxy. And even though Obi-Wan claims victory in the end, he fails to deliver a killing blow.

For his first decade in exile on Tatooine, Obi-Wan believes that he did the job Yoda sent him to do — killing his best friend. On the Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi," he learns that Anakin survived their battle, and in the rematch that takes place at the end of that series, he once again leaves his former friend alive.

This second battle provides some clarity on why Obi-Wan may have left Darth Vader alive on Mustafar. "I ... think he doesn't believe Anakin will recover — he thinks he's going to die," "Revenge of the Sith" producer Rick McCallum told Empire in a 2024 interview marking the prequel trilogy's 25th anniversary. "It's only because Palpatine comes in and uses everything to save him and create this freak [that he survives]."