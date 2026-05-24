5 Saddest Marvel Origin Stories Of All Time, Ranked

There's an unwritten rule that a superhero has to first endure some sort of tragedy before they can claim that status. In Marvel Comics, the most popular superhero, Spider-Man, only became a hero after his actions led to the death of Uncle Ben. That lesson taught Peter Parker that "With great power comes great responsibility." Over in DC Comics, the same thing keeps happening with characters like Bruce Wayne being violently orphaned to become Batman, and Superman only exists because his planet was destroyed.

Tragedy is something that almost every Marvel superhero has in common, and it's unlikely to change. Think about it — how many people would become a vigilante and put their lives on the line if they never endured some horrific event? Look around at all the "real" superheroes in the world for your answer, and that's why tragic origin stories are a superhero's bread and butter. There are a multitude of Marvel superheroes who endured nightmarish realities before becoming who they are, and the list is long.

It often takes something horrific for a regular person, or a mutant, to decide their best course of action is to jump into some spandex, hide their identity, and fight for what's right. That's not limited to heroes, as it's often the case that a villain goes through something similar but chooses a darker path. These five Marvel characters have the saddest origin stories of all time, ranked by how horrific they'd be if they happened in real life.