Marvel's Canceled Deathlok Film Is The Black Mirror-Like Cult Classic We Need

Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man is still the poster child of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When he said "I love you 3000" for the final time in "Avengers: Endgame," it ended an era. That said, the MCU as we know it might've not existed if Downey Jr.'s 2000s-era "Deathlok" movie had ever booted up.

Deathlok has long been one of Marvel's most underrated characters. The publisher's original 1974 "Astonishing Tales" comics, to which classic eighties movies like "Terminator," Robocop, and "Escape from New York" owe a debt of gratitude, tell the story of Luther Manning, a U.S. military man who dies and gets resurrected as a cyborg super-soldier. He's supposed to be a killing machine for a dystopian corporate America, but the man behind the patchwork of human flesh and robot parts still has enough soul left to resist this fate. Yes, Deathlok is basically Robocop with a military twist, but the Marvel series predates Paul Verhoeven's classic by 13 years, and features time travel and monsters.

The germs of the unproduced Downey Jr.-starring "Deathlok" movie can be traced back to the 1990s, but it really took shape in the early 2000s. Paramount was interested in the project. Steven Paul and Avi Arad, the former head of Marvel Studios, signed up to produce. "Road to Perdition" screenwriter David Self penned a script, and when Paul McGuigan was tapped to direct the feature, he wanted Downey Jr. to play the cyborg antihero.

Today, "Deathlok" is one of Marvel's greatest unfulfilled "what if...?" projects. It doesn't have to be. In 2023, the era of AI and social media, this might be the best time to dust off all the old ideas from the unproduced version, rework accordingly, and turn "Deathlok" into the "Black Mirror"-like superhero movie the world needs.