Is There A Post-Credits Scene In The Mandalorian And Grogu?
A Star Wars movie has never had a post-credits scene, but the same can't be said for the franchise's Disney+ series, as several shows have included teasers at the end of episodes to set up future storylines. For example, "The Mandalorian" Season 2 finale sets up "The Book of Boba Fett" with a look at Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). As such, it's understandable if some fans think they should sit through the credits to see if "The Mandalorian and Grogu" has taken some cues from its smaller-scale stories. However, "The Mandalorian and Grogu" doesn't have a post-credits scene, keeping with the theatrical Star Wars tradition.
There's nothing after the lengthy credits, so when you see Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu fly off into hyperspace, that's your cue to get ready to go to the bathroom. In keeping with tradition, "The Mandalorian and Grogu" tells all of its story before the credits start rolling. There's no indicator about when or where we'll see Djarin and Grogu again, but they'll probably be back for more one-off adventures that help color in what the galaxy was like between the events of "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi" and "Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens."
Lucasfilm probably doesn't know what's next for the Mandalorian and Grogu
"The Mandalorian and Grogu" lacks a post-credits scene, so does that mean the duo's next adventure is set up within the film's runtime? Not exactly. The movie doesn't really hint at what happens next for the titular characters. However, "Ahsoka" Season 2 was confirmed years ago, and we know that's finally coming out in 2027. Since it takes place during the same time as the events of "The Mandalorian," it's possible the two of them could pop up there.
It's also possible Lucasfilm wants to see whether or not the duo can carry their own film. Current projections suggest "The Mandalorian and Grogu" could open to an $80 million opening weekend, including Memorial Day. It's lower than what would normally be expected of a Star Wars film, but "The Mandalorian and Grogu" doesn't need to break box office records, it just needs to show that these characters can carry a film well enough to turn a tidy profit. They could easily be back on the big screen for a sequel, and if that fails to happen, there's always Disney+ waiting for them.
Maybe it's for the best that "The Mandalorian and Grogu" goes without a post-credits scene or any type of tease to suggest what's next. After all, the ending of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" re-introduced Darth Maul (Ray Park) to a live-action Star Wars project, seemingly setting him up to have a bigger presence in a "Solo" sequel, but then that didn't happen, so it's become this weird lingering thread. It's smarter to wait and see how audiences respond to "The Mandalorian and Grogu" before pushing ahead with a new narrative.