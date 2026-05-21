Is There A Post-Credits Scene In The Mandalorian And Grogu?

"The Mandalorian and Grogu" lacks a post-credits scene, so does that mean the duo's next adventure is set up within the film's runtime? Not exactly. The movie doesn't really hint at what happens next for the titular characters. However, "Ahsoka" Season 2 was confirmed years ago, and we know that's finally coming out in 2027. Since it takes place during the same time as the events of "The Mandalorian," it's possible the two of them could pop up there.

It's also possible Lucasfilm wants to see whether or not the duo can carry their own film. Current projections suggest "The Mandalorian and Grogu" could open to an $80 million opening weekend, including Memorial Day. It's lower than what would normally be expected of a Star Wars film, but "The Mandalorian and Grogu" doesn't need to break box office records, it just needs to show that these characters can carry a film well enough to turn a tidy profit. They could easily be back on the big screen for a sequel, and if that fails to happen, there's always Disney+ waiting for them.

Maybe it's for the best that "The Mandalorian and Grogu" goes without a post-credits scene or any type of tease to suggest what's next. After all, the ending of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" re-introduced Darth Maul (Ray Park) to a live-action Star Wars project, seemingly setting him up to have a bigger presence in a "Solo" sequel, but then that didn't happen, so it's become this weird lingering thread. It's smarter to wait and see how audiences respond to "The Mandalorian and Grogu" before pushing ahead with a new narrative.