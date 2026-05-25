5 Best Comic Book Movie Reboots Of All Time, Ranked

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We live in an age where comic book reboots and revivals are something of the norm. Whether you're a DC or Marvel fan accustomed to company-wide reboots that alter or throw out entire continuities, or you're a casual viewer who realized long before "Spider-Man: No Way Home" that there were three different Spider-Man actors in the span of 10 years, these updates can be quite hit-or-miss. That's why we compiled a list of the best out there.

From wall-crawlers and masked vigilantes to national symbols and teams of misunderstood heroes, we've put together five comic book movies that do the best job at updating, rebranding, and rebooting their characters. Sometimes the bar is quite low for a reboot to follow, but other times it comes off the heels of a successful trilogy. However you feel about the "original" incarnations, these reboots do their darnedest to get the job done right.

Before beginning, we'd like to give honorable mentions to both "Man of Steel" and "The Incredible Hulk." While both are a bit controversial, they deserve a nod for pulling from specific eras of their characters' respective histories and translating them on screen.