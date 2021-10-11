Karl Urban Isn't The Only One Who Wants A Sequel To Dredd

Speaking to Collider recently while promoting "Y: The Last Man," Urban's "Dredd" co-star Olivia Thirlby revealed that her enthusiasm to go back to that world hasn't faded, either. She appeared in the film as the telepath — and recurring ally to Dredd — Judge Cassandra Anderson, who fought alongside Dredd in the blood-soaked block war. Anderson first debuted in "2000 AD" #150, back in 1980, and she proved successful enough to earn her own comic book series later that decade. She did not appear in the 1995 Sylvester Stallone film, so "Dredd" marked the character's big screen debut.

If Thirlby has her way, though, "Dredd" won't mark the end of her time as Anderson. "First of all, let me just say, I was always the number one advocate of getting a sequel for Dredd," she said." "I love that movie and I love that character. If there is still talk of there being a sequel 10 years later, I am all for it."

She added, "I just also have to take a second and shout out Alex Garland [writer] because the Anderson that he wrote was so thoughtful and sensitive and nuanced and empowered and powerful, not because she was trying to be Dredd or be like a man, but because she was exactly herself and that journey of her finding herself and her true strength is what I love so much about that movie and what I felt like, as an actor, it was so meaty to lean into that role."

With that in mind, it led to Thirlby making one law that couldn't be broken. "If we're gonna talk about a sequel to Dredd, we have to also whisper to the gods of the film universe that Alex Garland be part of that." We can only hope.