Andrew Garfield Has One Condition To Return To Spider-Man

Fans may have just gotten to see Andrew Garfield don the red and blue for another go at playing Peter Parker in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which he treated as a buddy movie of sorts. But what would it take to get him slinging webs and quips once again? What would have him running about at top speed, mask in hand, ready to take down the Sinister Six? It turns out he has one demand regarding a sequel film, should it occur — and it's all about quality.

"I would 100 percent come back if it was the right thing, if it's additive to the culture, if there's a great concept or something that hasn't been done before that's unique and odd and exciting and that you can sink your teeth into," he told Esquire Magazine. It seems the actor is looking for a challenge — or at least something different for Peter to do this time out.

That's no surprise, as the actor had previously hinted his Marvel future is far from over. He's leaving the door open for more, saying that playing Spidey was a happy experience and that he'd be overjoyed to do it again if it makes him happy. But it wasn't always that way, as some loose ends left him feeling less than great about the way his version of Peter's story ended.