Andrew Garfield Has One Condition To Return To Spider-Man
Fans may have just gotten to see Andrew Garfield don the red and blue for another go at playing Peter Parker in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which he treated as a buddy movie of sorts. But what would it take to get him slinging webs and quips once again? What would have him running about at top speed, mask in hand, ready to take down the Sinister Six? It turns out he has one demand regarding a sequel film, should it occur — and it's all about quality.
"I would 100 percent come back if it was the right thing, if it's additive to the culture, if there's a great concept or something that hasn't been done before that's unique and odd and exciting and that you can sink your teeth into," he told Esquire Magazine. It seems the actor is looking for a challenge — or at least something different for Peter to do this time out.
That's no surprise, as the actor had previously hinted his Marvel future is far from over. He's leaving the door open for more, saying that playing Spidey was a happy experience and that he'd be overjoyed to do it again if it makes him happy. But it wasn't always that way, as some loose ends left him feeling less than great about the way his version of Peter's story ended.
Andrew Garfield described reprising Peter Parker as healing
It turns out that Andrew Garfield was less than happy about the way his first swing at playing Peter Parker went down. "The Amazing Spider-Man 3" was canceled after its predecessor disappointed at the box office. This killed all hopes that the TAS version of Spidey's story would finally be explained. Sony has since decided that it's a better bet to share the Peter Parker character and Spider-Man catalog with Marvel Studios and Disney. This led to the Marvel Cinematic Universe trilogy of "Spider-Man" films and Tom Holland's Peter becoming a major part of the crazy quilt of characters that make up the MCU world. That had left Garfield and Tobey Maguire — star of Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy of films — out in the cold and out of the continuity.
Garfield admitted that he was left dangling by Sony's decision to cancel the "TAS" series. But he was later given a chance to redeem his experience by stepping back into Peter's suit for a clash of Spideys in the multiverse. "It was really healing for me," Garfield told Esquire about getting to reprise the role for "No Way Home." But he isn't waiting around for Disney to give him a call. Instead, Garfield has appeared in a series of challenging roles on both screen and stage.
Andrew Garfield's busy with the theatre
Andrew Garfield isn't resting on his laurels as he waits for more Peter Parker-centered work to enter his life. Not only does he have the romantic dramedy "We Live in Time" making rounds on the festival circuit and set for a wide release on October 18, but he waxed happily to Esquire about several upcoming projects. He's in "After the Hunt," a college drama that stars Ayo Edebiri, Julia Roberts, and Chloë Sevigny. And he's filming "The Magic Faraway Tree," about a family whose move to the deep woods reveals a magical world. He's attached to the Carl Sagan romantic biopic "Voyagers" as well.
On top of all of this, the actor would like to return to the Broadway stage after appearing in "Angels in America" and "Death of a Salesman." But what does he really want out of life? He told Esquire that he's thought about buying a farm. "I'm craving ... a closeness to the earth and nature and other people, local community," he explained. Time will tell if that sense of peace finds him.