Disney's Disastrous Historical Flop With Antonio Banderas Deserves A Second Chance

In 1993, Steven Spielberg turned Michael Crichton's novel "Jurassic Park" into one of the biggest movies of all time, itself spawning even bigger money makers in the decades to come. In its wake, Hollywood rifled through Crichton's bibliography for another potential hit. Unfortunately, most were big flops, with the likes of "Sphere" and "Timeline" failing to live up to box office expectations. In 1999, Antonio Banderas starred in another poor-performing Crichton adaptation with the historical action-drama, "The 13th Warrior."

Based on Crichton's novel "Eaters of the Dead," "The 13th Warrior" was directed by John McTiernan, who helmed some of the best action movies of the '80s. In it, Banderas stars as Ahmad ibn Fadlan, a real-life 10th century Muslim explorer who helped chronicle the peoples of the world along his travels across the globe. The film blends real-life with the legend of "Beowulf," with ibn Fadlan joining a legion of Viking warriors in their quest to defeat the Wendol, a group of bloodthirsty cannibals who can't be defeated without the aid of a mysterious 13th warrior.

The film was an unmitigated disaster financially while dividing critics and audiences. But similar to movies like "Braveheart" and "Gladiator," "The 13th Warrior" is a successful blend of history and action, with a dash of high-concept fantasy for good measure — and it deserves a watch for those looking for some spectacular, overlooked historical action.