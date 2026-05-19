5 Most Disturbing Twilight Zone Episodes, Ranked

There are a lot of adjectives one could use to describe "The Twilight Zone," Rod Serling's groundbreaking anthology show that originally aired on CBS between 1959 and 1964. Some episodes of the series are stone-cold classics, enduring across the decades thanks to their trademark blend of high-concept storytelling, pared-back ingenuity, and fearless social commentary. While often thought-provoking, "The Twilight Zone" could also be funny; some episodes aimed purely to entertain. And when it wanted to be, "The Twilight Zone" could be scary.

While some of the scarier segments delivered iconically grotesque imagery and shocking visuals, there were also the "Twilight Zone" episodes that lingered in one's mind, the ones that made you feel like you had entered a dimension that, as Serling put it, "lies between the pit of man's fears and the summit of his knowledge." Some episodes aimed not just to shock, but to disturb, unsettle, worm their way inside your subconscious, and change the way you saw the world. Others made you look at other people differently for the rest of your life.

The episodes below are must-watch episodes of "The Twilight Zone," all of which still work just as well today. Some are disturbing because of how they only seem to have grown in relevance; others are so artistically accomplished that they stand out in the entire history of television, not just as spooky sci-fi shows from the mid-20th century. Imagine that theme song playing, and read on, because this is Looper's roundup of the most disturbing episodes of "The Twilight Zone."