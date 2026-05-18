5 Box Office Hits In America That Were Disappointments Overseas

In the modern world, the international box office has become critical to any motion picture being perceived as a smash hit. Many of the world's biggest movies at the box office made much of their moolah outside of the United States. The biggest films ever worldwide are littered with outstanding $800+ million overseas box office hauls. Just look at "Avengers: Endgame," which grossed $1.94 billion internationally, or the gargantuan $1.64 billion foreign sum of "Avatar: The Way of Water." Still, that doesn't mean every movie needs to be the next "Spider-Man: No Way Home" to become a success.

In fact, there are several examples of films that scored profitable North American box office runs but didn't quite click overseas. These five titles have complicated box office legacies, though their overall status as successes are never in doubt. Lots of elements can limit a film's international box office performance, including a storyline not resonating with folks outside of America.

Whatever happened with these films, it's fascinating to contrast their immense North American box office runs with their underwhelming international hauls. International box office has become key, but it's not always essential for profitability.