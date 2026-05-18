5 Box Office Hits In America That Were Disappointments Overseas
In the modern world, the international box office has become critical to any motion picture being perceived as a smash hit. Many of the world's biggest movies at the box office made much of their moolah outside of the United States. The biggest films ever worldwide are littered with outstanding $800+ million overseas box office hauls. Just look at "Avengers: Endgame," which grossed $1.94 billion internationally, or the gargantuan $1.64 billion foreign sum of "Avatar: The Way of Water." Still, that doesn't mean every movie needs to be the next "Spider-Man: No Way Home" to become a success.
In fact, there are several examples of films that scored profitable North American box office runs but didn't quite click overseas. These five titles have complicated box office legacies, though their overall status as successes are never in doubt. Lots of elements can limit a film's international box office performance, including a storyline not resonating with folks outside of America.
Whatever happened with these films, it's fascinating to contrast their immense North American box office runs with their underwhelming international hauls. International box office has become key, but it's not always essential for profitability.
Cars
Pixar has had a complicated history at the box office. While modern titles like "Hoppers" have dominated the box office, the studio has released enough movies now that inevitable flops like "Lightyear," "Elio," and "The Good Dinosaur" have cropped up. However, back in 2006, Pixar was riding high with non-stop hits. "Monsters Inc." kicked off a trio of consecutive $500+ million worldwide grossers for the studio, while "Finding Nemo" was temporarily the biggest animated feature in history. That put massive expectations on "Cars" in its theatrical run.
Domestically, "Cars" was no "Finding Nemo," but its $244.08 million domestic haul was still mighty, doubling its $120 million budget and even being the third biggest movie of 2006 domestically. Unfortunately, "Cars" failed to rev up its engine internationally. While "Nemo" and "Incredibles" each made $370+ million overseas, "Cars" only grossed $217.9 million internationally. This production, which focused on deeply American elements like Route 66 and NASCAR, struggled to take off in key foreign countries.
Luckily, "Cars" was still tremendously lucrative in North America. Even better, it made billions for Disney in merchandising. Scoring that kind of revenue, not to mention spawning a popular theme park in California, certainly compensates a bit for those lackluster international box office numbers.
Star Trek Into Darkness
In 2011, hits like "Transformers: Dark of the Moon" made money hand over fist internationally and heralded a new golden age for American blockbusters overseas. A confluence of positive factors, like digital 3D screenings and countries like China greatly expanding their theatrical footprint, drastically expanded how much American titles could make outside of the U.S. Given this reality, expectations were high that 2013's "Star Trek Into Darkness" could be the next American feature to explode overseas. Before the summer began, Box Office Mojo was predicting this would gross $400 million from international territories.
Given that titles like "Men in Black 3" and "Ice Age: Continental Drift" had made $475.19 million and $715.92 million, respectively, the year before, it wasn't far-fetched to think that "Star Trek Into Darkness" could hit those projections. In reality, though, "Into Darkness" only made $238.6 million overseas. When ranking the "Star Trek" movies by how much they made at the worldwide box office, it becomes clear this saga has little international pull. 2009's "Star Trek," for instance, only grossed $129 million internationally. "Star Trek Beyond" similarly grossed just $176.8 million in these territories.
Not even the great international box office explosion of the early 2010s could suddenly turn "Star Trek" into an overseas powerhouse. Luckily, "Into Darkness" still grossed a robust $228.7 million domestically. $400 million overseas, though, was always going to be unfeasible.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Every incarnation of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, from the worst to the best, has its share of fans. While the Michael Bay-produced iteration undoubtedly retains some devotees, this stretch of Ninja Turtles history had clearly run its course after the disappointing box office run of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows." Whenever these characters inevitably returned to the big screen, something radically new would be required to justify the film's existence. That's just what audiences got with "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," a fully animated gem filtered through a real teenage voice cast and a super stylized look.
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" proved enough of a shell of a good time to score a terrific domestic box office run. The title nearly doubled its $70 million budget in North America alone with $118.7 million. Overseas, though, the Turtles didn't quite "cowabunga" to the biggest possible numbers, only grossing $61.62 million internationally. That was a little surprising given that the 2014 "Ninja Turtles" movie had managed $293.8 million overseas. Then again, "Out of the Shadows" had only grossed $163 million internationally, so this saga's overseas pull might have always been limited.
Lingering competition from "Barbie" and "Elemental" (the latter of which only began opening in key international territories in mid-July, a few weeks before "Mutant Mayhem" debuted) also hurt the Ninja Turtles film, but didn't stop it from becoming an immensely profitable enterprise.
Crazy Rich Asians
One of 2018's biggest summer surprises was the massive success of "Crazy Rich Asians." This project reaffirmed that romantic comedies had a place in a late 2010s superhero-dominated theatrical landscape with a massive $174.53 million. That was more in North America than the significantly costlier "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," "The Meg," "The Equalizer 2," and "Ready Player One." Plus, it was the biggest romantic comedy at the domestic box office in nearly a decade, surpassing other 21st century hits like "The Proposal."
In North America, "Crazy Rich Asians" did nearly six times its $30 million budget, making it a license to print money. Internationally, the feature wasn't quite as big, with only a $64.5 million cume. "Crazy Rich Asians" took off in certain overseas territories, including Singapore (where much of the film takes place). However, it outright cratered in other countries, particularly China, France, and Mexico. Perhaps its source material (the 2013 Kevin Kwan novel of the same name) didn't resonate in these countries or local audiences were more invested in other titles that summer.
Failing to become a box office sensation in a handful of foreign countries, though, didn't stop "Crazy Rich Asians" from becoming a massive hit. Truthfully, its enormous domestic cume alone was enough to render it one of 2018's biggest moneymakers.
Twisters
Roughly two decades after the original "Twister" stormed up a mighty box office haul, "Twisters" blew everyone away at the box office. This Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell star vehicle wasn't just profitable in North America, it was also impressively leggy. Opening to $81.25 million, this sequel dazzled audiences for the rest of the summer, even with "Deadpool & Wolverine" dropping one week into its run. Eventually, it did 3.3 times its domestic bow for a towering $267.76 million cume, leaving the U.S. grosses of almost every other disaster movie in the dust.
However, "Twisters" wasn't quite as mighty overseas. This Lee Isaac Chung directorial effort only accumulated $104.5 million overseas, a sum that was seen as disappointing. That international box office was, for comparison's sake, just beneath the overseas grosses of other 2024 movies like "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," "Kalki 2898 AD," and "The Garfield Movie." While disaster movies have traditionally done gangbusters internationally, the Oklahoma backdrop of "Twisters" seemed impenetrable for overseas audiences.
Tornadoes being especially common in the United States, meanwhile, meant that the crux of "Twisters" might not have seemed relevant to many outside America. Even with an underwhelming international gross, though, "Twisters" still wrangled up tremendous theatrical profits thanks to its immense North American performance.