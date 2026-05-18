5 Best Superhero Movies Made Before 2000, Ranked
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It's easy to forget that superhero movies were a thing prior to 2000's "X-Men," which kickstarted a franchise and made comic book movies cool in the eyes of regular moviegoers. We get several Marvel and DC movies annually nowadays, and even though general interest has been waning over the past couple of years (even DCU boss James Gunn admits superhero fatigue is real), comic book movies remain big business in Hollywood. The risk factor when it comes to making these films is relatively small, but that wasn't the case before 2000.
Prior to the new millennium, comic book adaptations were far from a sure thing, even when the superheroes involved were well-known. Budgets were often a fraction of what they are today, and that was usually reflected on the screen. Some of the worst superhero movies ever made came out in the '80s and '90s, but there were also some absolute gems released during these decades, and we're discussing the cream of the crop here. Ranked by a combination of cultural impact, visual flare, and overall quality, here are the five best superhero movies made before 2000.
5. Blade
- Cast: Wesley Snipes, Stephen Dorff, Kris Kristofferson
- Director: Stephen Norrington
- Year: 1998
- Rating: R
- Runtime: 120 minutes
- Where to watch: Prime Video
While some might claim that Blade isn't a superhero, the fact that this Marvel character has been a member of The Avengers in the comics suggests otherwise. So, while "Blade" is unashamedly a vampire-centric action-horror flick, it's also very much a superhero picture. More than that, this film walked so that "X-Men" and "Spider-Man" could run — and its influence on future Marvel Comics adaptations is undeniable.
In many respects, "Blade" is the first Marvel movie that was actually good, and certainly the brand's first mainstream success. Part of that is that Blade himself (played by Wesley Snipes) is an unconventional superhero. He doesn't wear a mask, have terribly well-defined powers, or deal with costumed supervillains. He carries a sword, wears cool shades and a cape-like trench coat, and kills vampires; it's as simple as that. This simplicity made "Blade" a hit with audiences, producing two more theatrical sequels and a short-lived television series.
"Blade" is an action-packed superhero film that proved that audiences were ready for high-octane, mature comic book adaptations. Sure, some of the effects are a bit dated by today's standard, but the film largely holds up as a stunning mixture of superheroics and vampire drama. The sequels may be hit or miss, but the original is superb. It's no wonder that Snipes was willing to return for "Deadpool & Wolverine" (with the aid of a stunt double) decades later — he really is the best Blade.
4. The Rocketeer
- Cast: Billy Campbell, Jennifer Connelly, Alan Arkin
- Director: Joe Johnston
- Year: 1991
- Rating: PG
- Runtime: 108 minutes
- Where to watch: Disney+
Based on a lesser-known comic book hero created by Dave Stevens in the early 1980s, Disney's "The Rocketeer" was criminally underrated at the time of its release. Dropping decades before the House of Mouse purchased Marvel, the action-packed adventure flick is unashamedly pulpy and reminiscent of the initial superhero comic books that were published in the late '30s and early '40s. In many ways, it was director Joe Johnson's precursor to "Captain America: The First Avenger."
Set in 1938 Los Angeles, "The Rocketeer" follows ace stunt pilot Cliff Secord (Billy Campbell) after he stumbles upon an experimental jetpack and dons a mask to become the titular hero. With other interested parties hoping to get their hands on the invention, Cliff is forced to dodge government agents, local gangsters, and even undercover Nazi spies, including one who preys on his darling Jenny Blake (Jennifer Connelly).
Utilizing classical superhero archetypes, "The Rocketeer" soars higher than people gave it credit for back in the early '90s. The film's a clear labor of love, recreating the tone and style of early comic book adventures and superhero film serials. Full of Golden Age Hollywood excitement, traditional superheroics, and a family-friendly attitude that speaks to all audiences, "The Rocketeer" is an under-appreciated pre-2000s superhero flick that still holds up today.
3. Batman
- Cast: Jack Nicholson, Michael Keaton, Kim Basinger
- Director: Tim Burton
- Year: 1989
- Rating: PG-13
- Runtime: 126 minutes
- Where to watch: HBO Max
A wave of "Batmania" swept the United States and the wider world when "Batman" hit theaters in 1989. Prior to Tim Burton's dark, gritty, and serious take on the DC Comics legend, Batman was remembered best by general audiences for the campy Adam West television series. However, this Dark Knight (played memorably by Michael Keaton) lived up to his name, and audiences loved it. It's no exaggeration to say that Burton's "Batman" changed superhero movies forever.
"Batman" follows the titular costumed hero as he wages war against Gotham City's criminal underworld. When Batman accidentally sends mob enforcer Jack Napier (Jack Nicolson in one of the best Joker portrayals ever) into a vat of toxic chemicals, he creates his own worst enemy — one who was already more connected to his past than he knew. Not only did Burton attempt to unravel the psychology of the Dark Knight, but "Batman" ignited a resurgence in masked heroes on the big screen.
With a brilliant score by Danny Elfman and a killer soundtrack by Prince, "Batman" became a pop culture phenomenon that would carry the Caped Crusader through the '90s and into the 21st century. None of the sequels were as good, but Burton's '89 original is still a blast. Keaton and Nicholson are a powerful on-screen duo, and the picture's contrasting Gothic and Art Deco aesthetics lunge off the screen.
2. Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
- Cast: Kevin Conroy, Mark Hamill, Dana Delany
- Director: Eric Radomski, Bruce Timm
- Year: 1993
- Rating: PG
- Runtime: 76 minutes
- Where to watch: HBO Max
Yes, we've placed not one but two Batman movies on this list, but if you've seen "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm," then you already know why. Spawning from the world of "Batman: The Animated Series," this 1993 adventure was the first animated Bat-flick to receive a full theatrical release. It ended up becoming a box office flop, but "Mask of the Phantasm" is now widely considered not just the best animated Batman movie, but one of the greatest superhero adaptations ever.
A truly inspired take on the Caped Crusader, "Mask of the Phantasm" blends Batman's past with his present as Bruce Wayne (Kevin Conroy) recalls his early years as a vigilante, back when he was courting the undeniable Andrea Beaumont (Dana Delany). His internal war between choosing Batman or Bruce Wayne comes to a head, however, when the mysterious Phantasm arrives in Gotham City, hell-bent on killing members of the city's criminal underworld. The Dark Knight must stand for justice over simple vengeance, going so far as to protect even the Joker (Mark Hamill).
"Batman: Mask of the Phantasm" offers viewers a meditative glimpse into the complicated psychology of its hero, making his heroic vow all the more tragic. With pulse-pounding action, riveting vocal performances, and stunning animation, the film continues to outshine most other takes on the character. It's truly a remarkable movie that was slept on upon its initial release. Thankfully, it found its audience in the years that followed, with viewers coming to appreciate all of its nuances — there are lots of details in "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm" that only huge fans notice.
1. Superman
- Cast: Christopher Reeve, Marlon Brando, Gene Hackman
- Director: Richard Donner
- Year: 1978
- Rating: PG
- Runtime: 143 minutes
- Where to watch: HBO Max
Director Richard Donner changed Hollywood forever when he brought "Superman" (sometimes called "Superman: The Movie") to life. When "Superman" hit theaters in 1978, Christopher Reeve's quintessential performance as the Man of Steel set the gold standard for all other Supermen to follow — whether on film or television. There's a reason that many DC comic artists even draw the character in Reeve's likeness.
"Superman" was the first real superhero blockbuster, even pulling in big-name stars like Gene Hackman (Lex Luthor) and Marlon Brando (Jor-El) to help headline the picture. It offers audiences all the traditional Superman material they know and love from decades of Silver Age stories, complete with a bumbling Clark Kent, an intrepid Lois Lane (Margot Kidder), and costumed heroics as Superman saves folks across the city (and the world) from armed robbers, natural disasters, and the heinous plot of a "diseased maniac" who would sacrifice countless lives for his own gain.
Between the film's epic score by John Williams, powerful direction by Donner, and trademark stars who helped re-define the Superman mythos, "Superman" singlehandedly launched the superhero film into the "modern" era. It's a timeless motion picture that fully deserves all the praise it's gotten over the decades. Its immediate sequel, "Superman II," is also a joy to watch — especially if you opt for the far superior "Richard Donner Cut."