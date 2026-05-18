5 Best Superhero Movies Made Before 2000, Ranked

Cast: Wesley Snipes, Stephen Dorff, Kris Kristofferson

Wesley Snipes, Stephen Dorff, Kris Kristofferson Director: Stephen Norrington

Stephen Norrington Year: 1998

1998 Rating: R

R Runtime: 120 minutes

120 minutes Where to watch: Prime Video

While some might claim that Blade isn't a superhero, the fact that this Marvel character has been a member of The Avengers in the comics suggests otherwise. So, while "Blade" is unashamedly a vampire-centric action-horror flick, it's also very much a superhero picture. More than that, this film walked so that "X-Men" and "Spider-Man" could run — and its influence on future Marvel Comics adaptations is undeniable.

In many respects, "Blade" is the first Marvel movie that was actually good, and certainly the brand's first mainstream success. Part of that is that Blade himself (played by Wesley Snipes) is an unconventional superhero. He doesn't wear a mask, have terribly well-defined powers, or deal with costumed supervillains. He carries a sword, wears cool shades and a cape-like trench coat, and kills vampires; it's as simple as that. This simplicity made "Blade" a hit with audiences, producing two more theatrical sequels and a short-lived television series.

"Blade" is an action-packed superhero film that proved that audiences were ready for high-octane, mature comic book adaptations. Sure, some of the effects are a bit dated by today's standard, but the film largely holds up as a stunning mixture of superheroics and vampire drama. The sequels may be hit or miss, but the original is superb. It's no wonder that Snipes was willing to return for "Deadpool & Wolverine" (with the aid of a stunt double) decades later — he really is the best Blade.