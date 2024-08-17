What Wesley Snipes' Deadpool & Wolverine Stunt Double Looks Like

Amongst the many superhero cameos featured in "Deadpool & Wolverine," the appearance of Blade (Wesley Snipes) is maybe one of the most surprising. Although the "Blade" films were cult classics back in the late 1990s, and Mahershala Ali is attached to star in a seemingly infinitely delayed "Blade" remake, Snipes hasn't acted in the role since 2004. And from the way Snipes tells it, no one was more surprised than him to be coming back.

"I did not think it was possible," Snipes said to Entertainment Weekly. "I didn't think we would be able to pull it off. I didn't think that Marvel was into it, Disney was into it ... I thought it didn't make sense to me, but [when] you get a call from Ryan Reynolds out of the blue after 20 years, you go, 'Okay, I got to take this call. Let's see what this is about. He told me the idea ... They said 'yes' and 'it's a go.' 'If you're in, we're in.' Here we are."

But although Snipes was eager to team up with Reynolds, his former "Blade: Trinity" co-star with whom he reportedly had a contentious on-set relationship, he wasn't necessarily able to take on the role of Blade in the same capacity as he had two decades ago. The man is in his 60s, after all. So Cali Nelle was brought in to play Snipes' stunt double, taking on all the action sequences too grueling or dangerous for the actor. Nelle fit right into the production, which makes sense — "Deadpool & Wolverine" was far from his first Marvel rodeo.