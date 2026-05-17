5 Must-Watch '90s Teen Movies That Defined A Generation

From an ungodly obsession with the "Macarena" to glow-in-the-dark alien t-shirts, Spice Girls platform sneakers, and Doink the Clown at WrestleMania, the '90s was a vibe. In terms of film, there was a bit of everything on offer, as Hollywood tried it all and then some. Teens were certainly never left out, as the decade offered up a slew of movies that are now heralded as generation-defining.

This doesn't mean they're the best movies of the '90s, or that they still hold up to this day; instead, it's the simple fact that someone will watch them now and say, "Oh, that was so '90s." These films stand out like time capsules. Rather than hand over a history book or photos, one could just send VHS copies of these flicks to showcase what humanity's teens were like in this era — for better or worse.

From comedy to horror and scandalous drama, let's look at the '90s teen movies that defined a generation. Honorable mentions to "Can't Hardly Wait," "She's All That," and anything else that Freddie Prinze Jr. appeared in.