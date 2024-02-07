Will Clueless 2 Ever Happen?

As Hollywood continues to revive old stories, can we expect a "Clueless 2" anytime soon?

Back in 1995, director Amy Heckerling transported viewers to the luxurious world of Beverly Hills with "Clueless," a modern-day riff on Jane Austen's "Emma." The teen comedy focuses on local "it girl" Cher (Alicia Silverstone) as she tries to navigate love, her social standing, and her bid to help a new student Tai (Brittany Murphy) find her footing. Upon release, the picture became a hit, grossing over $56 million domestically against a budget of $13 million. Widely considered one of the best teen comedies of all time, "Clueless" turned its rising cast into sensations, throwing the likes of Silverstone, Murphy, Paul Rudd, and Stacey Dash into the limelight.

Nearly three decades later, the film continues to endure in popularity, with Cher still standing out as a fashion icon. But can fans expect a sequel? A follow-up hasn't been greenlit, but Silverstone is delighted by how much fans want to see Cher and the gang again. "I think people are talking about a [sequel] all the time at all times since the movie happened," Silverstone told Variety in January 2024.

Back in 2023, Silverstone reprised her role as Cher for a Rakuten Super Bowl commercial, which was widely lauded at the time of release. Seeing Silverstone effortlessly return as Cher has made fans hungry for a legacy sequel, and the actress is noticing. "Has it been 30 years yet? That always is a fun conversation. It's so lovely to see how people still love that movie. It's very nice," she continued in her chat with Variety.