Will Clueless 2 Ever Happen?
As Hollywood continues to revive old stories, can we expect a "Clueless 2" anytime soon?
Back in 1995, director Amy Heckerling transported viewers to the luxurious world of Beverly Hills with "Clueless," a modern-day riff on Jane Austen's "Emma." The teen comedy focuses on local "it girl" Cher (Alicia Silverstone) as she tries to navigate love, her social standing, and her bid to help a new student Tai (Brittany Murphy) find her footing. Upon release, the picture became a hit, grossing over $56 million domestically against a budget of $13 million. Widely considered one of the best teen comedies of all time, "Clueless" turned its rising cast into sensations, throwing the likes of Silverstone, Murphy, Paul Rudd, and Stacey Dash into the limelight.
Nearly three decades later, the film continues to endure in popularity, with Cher still standing out as a fashion icon. But can fans expect a sequel? A follow-up hasn't been greenlit, but Silverstone is delighted by how much fans want to see Cher and the gang again. "I think people are talking about a [sequel] all the time at all times since the movie happened," Silverstone told Variety in January 2024.
Back in 2023, Silverstone reprised her role as Cher for a Rakuten Super Bowl commercial, which was widely lauded at the time of release. Seeing Silverstone effortlessly return as Cher has made fans hungry for a legacy sequel, and the actress is noticing. "Has it been 30 years yet? That always is a fun conversation. It's so lovely to see how people still love that movie. It's very nice," she continued in her chat with Variety.
Alicia Silverstone's son has plans for a Clueless sequel
In the current cultural landscape, sequels and reboots are a dime a dozen. In 2024, Paramount Pictures and Tina Fey teamed up to debut a sequel to the classic teen comedy "Mean Girls." Reese Witherspoon, meanwhile, is attached to a "Legally Blonde" threequel — another iconic teen IP. With nostalgia being such a consistent theme at the multiplex, it's hard not to imagine studios interested in bringing "Clueless" back to life.
While nothing has been greenlit, Silverstone's son is eager to have his mom return to her most iconic role. In a 2020 chat with Entertainment Tonight, Silverstone revealed that her son, then 8 years old, was already cooking up a legacy sequel featuring a jaded Cher. "It was unbelievable what he thought," she said. "She was an alcoholic but he didn't say those words. He was like, 'She drinks a lot and maybe she's a makeup artist? Like a professional makeup artist.'"
Legacy sequels tend to examine the faults of their characters, diving deep into how the future never matches up with their glory days — think "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" or "Creed." Seeing Cher as an adult, who has lost her social standing and clout, would be an interesting (albeit depressing) follow-up. The possibilities are endless for a sequel, but Silverstone has maintained that audiences likely won't get a part two — no matter how much they clamor for one.
Alicia Silverstone doesn't think a Clueless sequel will happen
Talks of a "Clueless" sequel have been happening for years, but it looks like Alicia Silverstone is pretty adamant that a follow-up isn't in the cards. But that piece of disappointment doesn't begin with her. "Amy Heckerling has made it very clear that she does not want to do another one," Silverstone told Jimmy Fallon in 2018. Silverstone has continued to maintain that the film's director has no plans to return to the film, echoing similar sentiments that year while chatting with Jenna McCarthy for Sirius XM. "You have to talk to Amy Heckerling," the actress candidly said. "She never wanted to do another one so that's why we never did." Silverstone continued by discussing how she never asked Heckerling about why she was hesitant to return to the film.
For what it's worth, fans can always see the "Clueless" television series, which continues the misadventures of Cher and Dee (Stacey Dash). The series, helmed by Heckerling, ran for three seasons and served as the perfect follow-up to the film. While speaking with Decider, Heckerling explained why the television series was the perfect way to continue the "Clueless" saga, as opposed to a film. "Yeah, I didn't really want to see the sequel of, like, Cher goes to college or whatever," the director explained. "I wanted something where these people could just go on and on doing what they're doing."
As fantastic as it would be to see Silverstone and the gang return for a "Clueless 2," it seems best to leave the film alone, as it seems impossible for a sequel to top the first.