The Punisher: One Last Kill's Controversial CGI Scene Explained

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a source told them that the fall was completed in-camera. While that's Jon Bernthal getting initially thrown off the roof, it was his stuntman who ultimately took the weird-looking tumble below. If that's the case, then it's a very poor piece of compositing. The frenetic bloodbath comes to a halt for a slowed down tumble that's shot with no real sense of impact. In trying to switch out the stuntman's face for Bernthal's, it only calls more attention to how the visual effect makes it look uncanny. If anything, this moment matches the tonal dissonance of the special itself.

Co-written by director Reinaldo Marcus Green and Bernthal himself, "One Last Kill" largely acts as a condensed retread of all the lessons that Frank Castle has already learned throughout his tenure in the MCU. He once again finds himself grappling with his violent nature as crime family matriarch Ma Gnucci (Judith Light) puts a contract on his head as retribution for him killing several members of her clan, who were involved in the slaying of Frank's family. What starts as a relatively grounded depiction of Frank reliving his internal trauma turns into a cartoonishly violent display of carnage.

Frank ultimately decides to focus his violence on those who bring harm to the community rather than going on revenge sprees. The ending of "The Punisher: One Last Kill" sets up his appearance in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," informing viewers that he's got a new lease on life and is ready to bring his particular brand of justice to the people who really deserve it. The violence likely won't be as full-on in the upcoming Spidey flick, though there will no doubt be plenty of CGI — here's hoping they do a better job of putting Bernthal's face over that of his stuntman.