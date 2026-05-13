The Punisher: One Last Kill Pays Tribute To An All-Time Classic Action Movie

Contains spoilers for "The Punisher: One Last Kill"

Frank Castle (played by Jon Bernthal) doesn't hand out flowers and hugs to the folks who wrong him in "The Punisher: One Last Kill." Instead, he lives up to his moniker and dishes out the punishment — cold and bloody. One major scene from the Disney+ special pays tribute to an all-time classic from director Garth Evans: "The Raid."

In "The Punisher: One Last Kill," Ma Gnucci (Judith Light) takes out a bounty on Frank. All of the city's scum and low lives swarm Frank's apartment block. While he might not have been in the mood for violence, this changes when it arrives. The action kicks off in the hallway outside of Frank's apartment. This spills to the outside walkway, as the Punisher spots the goons occupying the different floors and harassing the tenants. Now, it's up to Frank to move up the building, beat the blood (and guts) out of bad guys, and escape with all his limbs intact.

In "The Raid" — one of the best action movies of all time — Iko Uwais' Rama goes through a similar experience, being forced to battle his way out of an apartment complex. It's a fight for survival and an endless assault of heart-in-throat moments, where Rama hardly has any time to catch his breath because the bad guys just keep on coming!