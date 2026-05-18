Why Woody Harrelson Left HBO's The White Lotus

When the names in the cast of "The White Lotus" Season 3 dropped, the list wasn't quite what creator Mike White originally envisioned. For instance, the show recast the role of Chloe with Charlotte Le Bon, on account of White feeling that original actress Francesca Corney was too young for the part. However, there was another, bigger name who was originally in the Season 3 mix: three-time Academy Award nominee Woody Harrelson, who unfortunately ended up turning down the opportunity to be a part of the show.

When a major name like Harrelson decides against appearing in a small-screen project, it's easy to start suspecting that money or ego might have something to do with it. In Harrelson's case, however, nothing could be further from the truth. As he told The Daily Beast, the reason behind his decision was a changed filming schedule, which coincided with a family event.

"I was set to do 'The White Lotus' and very excited," Harrelson said. "Unfortunately, their production schedule shifted, and conflicted with a pre-planned family vacation, forcing me to make an extremely hard decision."