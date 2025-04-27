Why The White Lotus Season 3 Recast Chloe With Charlotte Le Bon

Nobody even knew that Francesca Corney had been cast as Chloe in Season 3 of "The White Lotus" until it was revealed that Charlotte Le Bon was taking over the role. That happened in March 2024, almost a year before Season 3 started airing. In fact, it all came out due to information from sources close to the production rather than official announcements made by HBO or anyone else. Those same sources claim that the direction Chloe was going in at that point required an actor who looked and played a bit older. Le Bon, who is around seven years older than Corney, certainly has a more mature look, so that seems to check out. Much is made about Chloe being French-Canadian (as Le Bon is) in the show, so it leaves viewers to wonder how Corney being Thai figured into Chloe's character in her original incarnation.

Interestingly, photos from the set of "The White Lotus" that show Corney with the other cast members have been shared on various social media accounts (including the Instagram of actor Jason Isaacs, who plays Ratliff family patriarch Timothy), giving fans some fleeting glimpses of the Bangkok native as part of the ensemble instead of Le Bon. Losing the gig was no doubt a blow for the up-and-coming actor, who only has a couple of other roles under her belt to date. They include Netflix's supernatural action thriller film "Fistful of Vengeance" and a few episodes of Apple TV+'s middling period adaptation "The Buccaneers." She does, however, have several new projects in the works. The most notable of the bunch is Amazon's upcoming psychological thriller series "The Girlfriend," starring Robin Wright (who also directs) and Olivia Cooke.