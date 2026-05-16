5 Classic '60s Sci-Fi Movies That Still Look Good Today

When you think of classic sci-fi, chances are your mind goes to the kitschy monster movies or campy intergalactic B-pictures which were endlessly churned out in Hollywood and beyond in the 1950s and 1960s. Many of those may still hold up as entertaining romps, but they all look like products of their era -– and in a genre all about looking forward, there's no more fatal sin than for a sci-fi movie than aging poorly.

The 1960s were a turning point for how filmmakers approached science fiction, with Hollywood studios increasingly less reluctant to fund movies which tackled the ambitious themes prevalent in sci-fi literature, and a growing number of directors internationally finding unique ways to tell expansive stories with small budgets. Rather than feeling like products of a bygone age, the following five films all have timeless qualities; and even though four were shot in striking black-and-white, their provocative ideas remain singularly unshakable today.

Many of these titles were written off by critics and audiences when they premiered, but have since aged like fine wine. Today, they are viewed by many as some of the best sci-fi movies of all time, with an enduring influence seen in new generations of filmmakers to this day.