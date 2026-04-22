The Boys Season 5, Episode 4 Gives Homelander A Dangerous Enemy

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 4 — "King of Hell"

Between Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito), the angelic apparition version of Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue), and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), the bold and occasionally brilliant "The Boys" Season 5 has been rolling out antagonist after antagonist in its early episodes. Fortunately, it's not just grit and grimness for the titular team — even though Billy Butcher's (Karl Urban) nefarious plots and increasing moments of murderous villainy aren't a great sign, either. Unbeknownst to the Boys, they may now have Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) in their corner.

Homelander (Antony Starr) has a longstanding history as the best character on "The Boys." Unfortunately for him, he's also the show's most volatile figure, and now some of the supes who have been among his staunchest allies have grown uncomfortable with his ever-escalating power trip. As "King of Hell" shows, Sage is not only among the people who really don't want Homelander to become immortal, but she's now actively plotting against him. Her first move is a doozy, too; she manipulates Soldier Boy to join Homelander on the Fort Harmony mission to sabotage it, thus finally taking a side.

Up to now, Sage has been content to amass personal power and luxury while rolling with Homelander's various eccentricities. It seems that she's finally had enough, and considering how vast her intellect is, this could be genuinely bad news for Homelander.