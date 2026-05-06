Homelander Deserves A Fate Worse Than Death On The Boys Season 5

Contains spoilers for Season 5 of "The Boys"

The main antagonist of "The Boys," Homelander (Antony Starr), is undoubtedly one of the most iconic TV villains of all time. Few villains in pop culture enjoy the same combination of casual sadism, extreme narcissism, and interpersonal aggression, and none can combine those failings with virtual invulnerability. He is terrifying partially because of who he is and also because of what Homelander represents; in short, fascism in America.

Any recap of the first four seasons of "The Boys" will explain that Homelander's death has long been the main goal of the show's titular group of anti-supe rebels. The Boys' leader, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), has a personal vendetta against Homelander on top of a huge aversion to Vought and its super-powered humans. While his comrades like Hughie (Jack Quaid) and Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso) tend to take a less violent stance than Butcher on many issues, they also understand that taking down supes is pointless unless they can also take down Homelander.

The group constantly speaks in terms of killing Homelander; killing him is their main metric of success. But as someone who has only watched the show and not read the comics, it's hard to believe that there's any way Homelander could die that would be satisfying enough to make up for how horrible he's been in these five seasons of "The Boys." However, if Homelander lost his powers but not his life, and was forced to live as a normal human, he would experience a narcissistic collapse of epic proportions. And for a narcissist, a collapse is worse than death.