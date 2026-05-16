All 3 Movies Directed By Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan, Ranked

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No matter how large his body of work in film and television, both as an actor and a filmmaker, Taylor Sheridan will always be remembered first and foremost as the co-creator and driving force behind "Yellowstone." The neo-Western drama made waves on the Paramount Network between 2018 and 2024 and has spawned several prequels and sequels in the years since its premiere. And that's not counting the half-dozen other television shows that make up his growing TV empire.

While we've already ranked all of Sheridan's television projects, we now turn our sights to his work on the big screen — with a small caveat. Although the cowboy-turned-actor-turned-filmmaker has penned several features over the years, including critical hits like "Sicario" and "Hell or High Water," he has only ever directed a small handful of pictures. But between a low-budget horror film, an action thriller, and a neo-Western crime drama, Sheridan has directed enough films for a ranking.

Based on critical and audience acclaim, overall quality, and the cultural impact of these projects, we've ranked all three of Taylor Sheridan's directorial efforts. Of course, Sheridan has directed several episodes of television, but we're only considering feature films this time around. Considering there are so few entries to choose from, it's unlikely that this ranking will be hotly debated.