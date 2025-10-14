Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Renounced His Directing Credit On A 2011 Horror Movie

These days, TV creator Taylor Sheridan is busy writing, producing, and directing a host of shows, from "Mayor of Kingstown" and "Tulsa King" to a whole series of "Yellowstone" spin-offs. But it wasn't long ago that Sheridan, one of Hollywood's most in-demand filmmakers — who plans to write and direct a big screen adaptation of "Empire of the Summer Moon" – was an actor. Following a major role in "Sons of Anarchy," though, Sheridan had a hit with his first big-screen script, 2015's "Sicario." What many may not remember, however, is that Sheridan made his directorial debut with the 2011 horror movie "Vile," which he's since distanced himself from.

You might not remember "Vile" because it was downright awful, and Sheridan doesn't talk about it often. That's because, according to Sheridan himself, he didn't really direct "Vile," at least not in the strictest sense. "A friend of mine raised — I don't know what he raised — 20 grand or something, and cast his buddies, and wrote this bad horror movie, that I told him not to direct," Sheridan told Rotten Tomatoes in a 2017 interview.

Ultimately, his friend did make the movie, but when the production hit a roadblock, Sheridan offered his help. "I kind of kept the ship pointed straight," he acknowledges. But no matter how much he may have helped out on the production, Sheridan thinks calling him the movie's director is "generous." That said, Sheridan does admit that his experience on "Vile" helped teach him things that he took into what he considers his real directorial debut, the 2017 Jeremy Renner thriller, "Wind River."