First Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Shows Tom Holland's Marvel Hero Swinging Back Into Action

Most superhero movie trailers are eagerly anticipated, but this one was on a higher level than most. That's because Destin Daniel Cretton's "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" has a ton of expectations on its shoulders. Not only is Spider-Man (Tom Holland) the biggest superhero name in the current Marvel Cinematic Universe, but his fourth solo movie came with a comet tail of rumors, especially pertaining to the villains. Now, the trailer for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" has finally dropped and we have our first glimpse at the film, so we know more about what the film has in store.

The first part of the trailer focuses on the fact that Peter Parker is struggling in the aftermath of everyone forgetting about him in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" due to Doctor Strange's spell. He's keeping an eye on his former friends online and it's clearly painful for him to see them getting on with their lives without him. The worst thing about it is that MJ (Zendaya) appears to be in a relationship with someone else. As he states in the trailer, "Sometimes Spider-Man has to do the hard thing even if it breaks Peter Parker's heart."

It won't come as a surprise to Marvel fans that Peter just can't bring himself to stay away from MJ. One snippet from the trailer shows him turning up at what appears to be MJ's housewarming party with some flowers claiming to be a neighbor from across the hall. This prompts MJ to call him a "friendly neighbor," a nod to one of Spider-Man's many nicknames. There's also some voiceover that seems to be from a letter Peter is writing to someone from his former life explaining that they used to know him, so it's clear that parts of the film will focus on him re-establishing connections.