The Real-World Controversy Behind That Daredevil: Born Again Punisher Logo Reveal

At the very end of the third episode of "Daredevil: Born Again," the White Tiger (the late Kamar de los Reyes) is brutally shot and killed by a man sporting the Punisher logo on his bulletproof vest. Yet when Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) returns in the very next episode, it becomes clear that he wasn't responsible. The real Punisher notes that this is the work of "bulls*** fanboys," and we can tell that, despite Frank's penchant for violent behavior, there is someone else out there wearing his trademark skull.

Considering the events of Hector Ayala's trial, it appears that this is a corrupt cop playing anti-hero. What some may not be aware of is that "Born Again" is touching on a very real controversy concerning the Punisher logo, where emergency responders and military personnel have been known for decades to display the infamous skull on their vehicles and body armor.

In 2005, a group of Milwaukee police officers known locally as "the Punishers" allegedly engaged in vigilante activity and were condemned by many of their peers as a "gang." In 2012, Iraq veteran and former Navy SEAL Chris Kyle published his memoir, "American Sniper," in which he noted his platoon's (nicknamed "the Punishers") usage of the skull. "We spray-painted it on our vests and much of our gear," Kyle recalled. "Like him, we were righting wrongs." According to Kyle, the symbol was their version of "psyops," meant to mess with the heads of their Al-Qaeda opponents and convey the message that they weren't fooling around.