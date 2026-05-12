5 Biggest Plot Holes In Otherwise Perfect Movies

In a perfect world, a movie comes out and entertains the masses without any plot holes. Even if they do exist, they're typically minor, and this can happen in everything from big tentpole studio films to smaller independent ones. You often see plot holes in franchises because the narrative stretches across multiple movies, often contradicting points and allowing things to happen that shouldn't. Whatever the case, plot holes happen, and they're usually mild annoyances outside of the most nitpicky cinephiles.

When a great movie has some sort of awful plot hole, everyone usually ignores it. Still, the audience can't ignore everything, and when a film is picked apart online, and people point out every little issue with the story, it's hard to ignore when an otherwise perfect movie has a glaring issue that makes the overall plot make little sense.

Filmmakers often explain these issues away in interviews, and over time, even a major plot hole is accepted by the public when a movie is particularly good. If you think too hard on the logic of time travel in the "Back to the Future" franchise, for example, it won't make any sense, so it's usually best to let it go. Each of these five movies is excellent and has been enjoyed by millions of fans. Sadly, each of them has a pretty big plot hole that's hard to overlook.