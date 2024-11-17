The Most Powerful Magical Objects In Harry Potter, Ranked

Officially known as T. M. Riddle's Diary, but informally called simply Tom Riddle's Diary, this magical item first appears in "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets." In the novel and film, it first appears to be a blank journal with no magical power. Few people are aware of its true nature, so when Lucius Malfoy passes it on to an unwitting Ginny Weasley, she begins writing in it without any caution.

Soon after the young witch starts using it, the diary exerts its influence to force her to open the Chamber of Secrets and release the Basilisk on the unsuspecting Hogwarts students. This is due to the fact that the diary is not only imbued with dark curses, but also houses a part of Lord Voldemort's soul, instilling it with his personality.

As a Horcrux, the diary allows Ginny to talk directly with Tom Riddle from the time he was a student at Hogwarts, and it absorbs the lifeforce of those using it, creating a physical manifestation of Riddle. While possessing a victim, Riddle's persona could even transfer powers, such as the ability to speak Parseltongue. Harry destroys the diary with a Basilisk fang (the magical creature's venom is one of the few substances capable of eradicating Horcruxes) at the end of the second "Harry Potter" movie.