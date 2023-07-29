Toy Story Theory May Explain Why Buzz Lightyear 'Freezes' If He Thinks He's Real

Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) is an integral part of the "Toy Story" franchise, even though he spends much of the first movie totally unaware he's an actual toy. He runs around acting like a real space ranger while Woody (Tom Hanks) and the rest of Andy Davis' (John Morris) toys watch on in confusion. Still, despite believing himself to be the one true Buzz Lightyear, Buzz still takes caution around humans, freezing like all the other toys when they come around — something that has led to speculation among "Toy Story" fans.

Given his confidence that he's a space ranger, why would Buzz freeze like the other toys do around humans? According to u/EstablishmentWild263 on Reddit, there's a good reason for this that doesn't compromise his assertion that he's not a toy. "I think the reason Buzz freezes like the other toys is because he thinks he's on an alien planet, and humans like Andy are the aliens, and in order to stay safe he freezes when in their presence," they write, highlighting that when Buzz first emerges from his spaceship-shaped box, he thinks he has crash landed on another world.

This theory makes a lot of sense and doesn't trample on Buzz's arc throughout "Toy Story," going from a delusional "space ranger" to a toy who's accepting of his place in life. As pointed out by another Redditor, there could even be another layer to his decision to freeze.