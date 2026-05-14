Morph Had To Follow One Rule On Marvel's X-Men '97

"X-Men '97" reunites the X-Men team (with many of the roles recast) for a continuation of "X-Men: The Animated Series" that explores familiar character dynamics and experiments with new ones, including proclaiming Marvel's coolest mutant. While the 1st season tries to give equal screen time to each mutant, there's a strong emphasis on the backstory of Morph (J.P. Karliak), the scene-stealing shapeshifter who takes on the personas of different characters. Morph can seemingly do just about anything, which is a huge help when the team finds themselves in impossible situations. However, the creators of "X-Men '97" do have one important rule Morph must follow.

In the book "X-Men '97: The Art and Making of the Animated Series" (via /Film), director and producer John Castorena explained that while Morph can take on the purely physical attributes and abilities of other mutants, other elements are not attainable. "But what Morph cannot do is mimic any sort of mutant power ability, like laser fire, anything like that. That isn't the physical attribute of the character," he said.

This means that if Morph turns into Wolverine (Cal Dodd), they can produce a version of his claws because it's a physical trait. However, when portraying Professor X (Ross Marquand), they cannot access his telekinetic powers because it's a mental ability. Some may think that this rule takes away from Morph's fantastic power, but it's a crucial detail that affects all of the X-Men.