X-Men '97 Officially Confirms Marvel's Coolest Mutant (And It's Not Wolverine)

From Cal Dodd's iteration on "X-Men: The Animated Series" to Hugh Jackman's interpretation throughout the entire "X-Men" movie timeline, Wolverine has traditionally been the poster boy for the "X-Men" franchise. And yet "X-Men '97" has prompted a shift in popularity when it comes to Marvel's team of superhero mutants, with eyes moving away from the iconic Canuk and toward the one that uses his as a lethal weapon: Scott Summers, aka Cyclops (Ray Chase).

The first two episodes of "X-Men '97" bring a new perspective to Cyclops, who displays the kind of team leadership and heroic standard that has been sorely missed from any live-action version we've seen. For starters, the character we're reunited with on the Disney+ cartoon isn't the staunch, stiff-lipped leader appointed by Charles Xavier (Cedric Smith).

Perhaps preparing to become a father has redirected his concerns away from the team and the rules and regulations he's been known to enforce, but the Cyclops we see here comes with a little more sass. He's shown dispatching members of the Friends of Humanity with a smirk and more importantly, applying his powers in battle in a style that puts the adamantium-laced loner to shame. Sorry, bub.