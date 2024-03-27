Who Is Mister Sinister?: The X-Men '97 Villain Explained

Contains spoilers for "X-Men '97" Season 1, Episode 3 — "Fire Made Flesh"

As comic book fans may have suspected, the mysterious arrival in "X-Men '97" Episode 2 changes everything, with the second Jean Grey (Catherine Disher) who knocks on the mansion's door marking the introduction of Madelyne Pryor (Jennifer Hale), a powerful clone created by Mister Sinister (Chris Britton), aka the terrifying Marvel villain who keeps laughing over the "X-Men '97" intro. And as Beast's (George Buza) concerned reaction to the revelation that he's the one behind the clone plot suggests, the antagonist isn't exactly a lightweight.

While Sinister's kidnapping of Nathan Summers is unnerving, it's just the latest in a long line of attacks he's carried out against the X-Men (though understanding the full scope of his terror requires watching "X-Men: The Animated Series" before "X-Men '97"). A supervillain scientist with an interest in mutant genetics, Sinister's intellect and regeneration powers make him a difficult foe. He tends to focus on Cyclops (Ray Chase) and Jean but has plenty of history with the rest of the X-Men too, notably Morph (JP Karliak), whom he clearly still has a hold on.