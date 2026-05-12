5 Best Nicolas Cage Movies, According To IMDb

Nicolas Cage simply can't phone in a performance. Over 40+ years of acting turns, Cage has constantly demonstrated an ability to go for broke in even the lamest movies, like "The Wicker Man" or "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance." When it comes to the best Nicolas Cage movies, this man delivers cinema magic you won't get anywhere else. Cage is a unique actor whose externalized performance tendencies and ceaseless dedication to his characters are astonishing. He's a one-of-a-kind artist whose good for far more than just spawning memes. Instead, he reflects how acting can look like anything. You don't need to just imitate yesteryear performances.

You can instead blaze new kinds of physical acting or line deliveries, like Cage does so effortlessly. With his first major TV starring role, "Spider-Noir," preparing to hit the small screen, now's as good a time as any to reflect on all the art Cage has given cinema. One of the many ways to engage in such vital reflection is by exploring what films of his resonate the most with IMDb users. The five highest-rated Nicolas Cage features (ranked below from "worst" to best and only focusing on live-action titles) on this site exemplify the exciting array of genres this actor has thrown himself into over his impressive career.

They also suggest which projects have left the greatest impression on general audiences. The five most beloved Nicolas Cage movies on IMDb speak volumes about what makes this cinematic treasure so special.