This Actor Was The Inspiration Behind Nicolas Cage's Big Daddy Character

Based on the comic of the same name, "Kick-Ass" follows the adventures of Dave Lizewski (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), AKA Kick-Ass, a bumbling hero fresh to the superhero game. Cage stars as Big Daddy, an ersatz Batman figure and former cop who, with the help of his foul-mouthed 11-year-old daughter, is hellbent on bringing crime boss Frank D'Amico (Mark Strong) to justice.

In "Kick-Ass," Cage brings his Batman inspiration to the fore, channeling original Batman Adam West's wholesome, hyper-enunciated cadence. It's an acting choice that was not lost on Reddit user u/BennieWilliams, who took to the AMA to ask if any other influences informed Cage's performance. The actor, however, gives full credit to West: "I grew up watching him on the '60s Batman show and he is where it begins and where it ends as Big Daddy." For Batman purists, West is the ur-Batman, having originated the role in the 1960s ABC series.

In channeling West in "Kick-Ass," Cage brings a cheery, campy foil to the otherwise violent film. Per director Matthew Vaughn, the characterization was purely Cage's invention. "I wasn't sure about it, and then he did it and I thought it was brilliant," Vaughn told The Hollywood Reporter in 2020.

The gambit was less successful withWest himself. In his Reddit response, Cage recalls discussing the performance with his source of inspiration: "I met Adam West once and I said, "did you see I was channeling you?" To this, West apparently replied, "I saw you TRY to channel me!" Everyone's a critic, even Batman.