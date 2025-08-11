There are few movie forms more satisfying than the action comedy. While traditional action flicks have all the fisticuffs you could want and traditional comedies provide plenty of laughs, when you combine them, you end up with something greater than the sum of their parts. Putting hilarious people in action-packed situations or action heroes in humorous situations is a recipe for movie gold, and the movies we've listed here are the best of the best.

Our list includes a number of (very funny) cops, like in "Hot Fuzz" or "21 Jump Street." We also have a few video game characters, like in "Free Guy" and "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," and some beauty contestants, like in "Miss Congeniality." There are even three films with the word "guy" in the title ("The Other Guys," "The Nice Guys," and "Free Guy"). Go figure! The movies were chosen based on the writer's personal experience while adhering to the rule that no two movies with the same lead actor or director can be included. Here are the 15 best action comedies ever made.